Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a drop of 35.2% from the July 29th total of 16,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 26,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

In other Culp news, Director Sharon A. Decker sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total value of $41,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,331 shares in the company, valued at $126,019.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Culp alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in Culp by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,880 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Culp during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Culp by 15,938.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,736 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 6,694 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Culp by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,713 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Culp during the 2nd quarter worth about $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.17% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Culp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th.

Shares of CULP stock opened at $14.00 on Friday. Culp has a fifty-two week low of $11.22 and a fifty-two week high of $17.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.92 million, a PE ratio of 25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.10.

Culp (NYSE:CULP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The textile maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. Culp had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 1.07%. The business had revenue of $79.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.15 million. Equities analysts expect that Culp will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. Culp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.58%.

About Culp

Culp, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of mattresses and upholstery products. It operates through the Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics segments. The Mattress Fabrics segment markets and sells covers and beddings under the Culp Home Fashions brand. The Upholstery Fabrics segment produces and supplies fabrics for residential and commercial manufacturers.

See Also: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Culp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Culp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.