CUMROCKET (CUMMIES) Trading 28.6% Lower Over Last Week

CUMROCKET (CURRENCY:CUMMIES) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. CUMROCKET has a total market cap of $56.27 million and $890,584.00 worth of CUMROCKET was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CUMROCKET coin can currently be bought for $0.0425 or 0.00000087 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, CUMROCKET has traded down 28.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.04 or 0.00053387 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.21 or 0.00131632 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $74.22 or 0.00152141 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003362 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,689.46 or 0.99809359 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,271.49 or 0.06706284 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $485.67 or 0.00995593 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 75.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CUMROCKET Coin Profile

CUMROCKET’s total supply is 1,322,816,946 coins. CUMROCKET’s official Twitter account is @CumRocketCrypto

