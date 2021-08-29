CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 564,000 shares, an increase of 53.0% from the July 29th total of 368,700 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 171,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

NYSE:CURO opened at $16.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 5.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $674.89 million, a PE ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 2.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.45. CURO Group has a 12 month low of $6.53 and a 12 month high of $20.81.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.18. CURO Group had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 33.91%. On average, research analysts forecast that CURO Group will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. CURO Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.95%.

A number of research firms have commented on CURO. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of CURO Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CURO Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

In other CURO Group news, Director Michael Mcknight sold 23,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $420,043.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,660.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Chadwick Heath Faulkner sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total transaction of $15,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,604.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,217,573 shares of company stock valued at $19,460,186. Corporate insiders own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CURO Group by 3.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 75,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 2,729 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CURO Group by 18.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 402,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,876,000 after buying an additional 61,648 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its stake in shares of CURO Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 107,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CURO Group by 75.1% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 6,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of CURO Group during the first quarter valued at about $178,000. 36.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CURO Group

CURO Group Holdings Corp. is a consumer finance company, which engages in the provision of services and lending products for under banked consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The United States segment operates the Speedy Cash, Rapid Cash, and Avio Credit brands.

