CVCoin (CVN) Reaches One Day Volume of $1.07 Million

CVCoin (CURRENCY:CVN) traded up 68.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. CVCoin has a market cap of $112.78 million and $1.07 million worth of CVCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CVCoin has traded 222.3% higher against the US dollar. One CVCoin coin can now be bought for $9.11 or 0.00018674 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.04 or 0.00053387 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.21 or 0.00131632 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $74.22 or 0.00152141 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003362 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,689.46 or 0.99809359 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,271.49 or 0.06706284 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $485.67 or 0.00995593 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 75.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CVCoin Profile

CVCoin’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,380,890 coins. The Reddit community for CVCoin is https://reddit.com/r/Crypviser . CVCoin’s official website is crypviser.network . The official message board for CVCoin is medium.com/@crypviser . CVCoin’s official Twitter account is @cvcoin_ico and its Facebook page is accessible here

CVCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CVCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CVCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CVCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

