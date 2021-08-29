CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Bought by Northeast Investment Management

Northeast Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 241,172 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,437 shares during the period. CVS Health makes up approximately 1.1% of Northeast Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $20,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 24,578 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. grew its position in CVS Health by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 51,618 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in CVS Health by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 460,836 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $38,452,000 after purchasing an additional 55,957 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in CVS Health by 213.8% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 2,573 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 30,599 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 2,781 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total transaction of $232,686.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,107,886.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 37,594 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total transaction of $3,255,640.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,274,286.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,927 shares of company stock worth $9,297,799 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS traded up $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,903,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,889,418. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.02. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $55.36 and a 1 year high of $90.61. The company has a market capitalization of $110.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $72.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

CVS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on CVS Health from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their target price on CVS Health from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.67.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

