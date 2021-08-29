CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Purchased by Seizert Capital Partners LLC

Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 468,241 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,862 shares during the period. CVS Health accounts for about 1.9% of Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $39,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CVS. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 96.1% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in CVS Health by 792.6% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 607 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 614 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.67.

In other news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 2,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total value of $232,686.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,107,886.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 67,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $5,809,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 210,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,092,508. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 107,927 shares of company stock valued at $9,297,799. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $83.71 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $55.36 and a twelve month high of $90.61. The stock has a market cap of $110.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $72.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.27 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.62 EPS. On average, analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

