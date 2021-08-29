CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT

Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT cut its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,822 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,411 shares during the quarter. CVS Health comprises about 3.5% of Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 35.8% during the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 5,481 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 368,498 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $27,722,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 15,871 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,199 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 11.2% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,127 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter valued at $214,000. 69.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

In related news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 2,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total transaction of $232,686.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,048 shares in the company, valued at $5,107,886.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 3,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $79.55 per share, with a total value of $238,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,378,919.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,927 shares of company stock worth $9,297,799 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded up $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.71. The stock had a trading volume of 3,903,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,889,418. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $55.36 and a 52 week high of $90.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $72.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on CVS Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho upped their target price on CVS Health from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.67.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

Read More: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.