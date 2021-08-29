CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,415,905 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 119,967 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.18% of CVS Health worth $201,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in CVS Health by 96.1% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the first quarter valued at $35,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 792.6% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 607 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 53.1% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 614 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.67.

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $79.55 per share, with a total value of $238,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,378,919.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 67,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $5,809,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,092,508. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 107,927 shares of company stock worth $9,297,799. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CVS traded up $0.68 on Friday, hitting $83.71. 3,903,215 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,889,418. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $110.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.02. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $55.36 and a 1 year high of $90.61.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $72.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.27 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

