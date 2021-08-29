CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its position in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,310 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $2,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 15.0% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 705,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,452,000 after purchasing an additional 92,138 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 2.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 78,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC increased its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 5.1% in the second quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 50,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 21.1% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after purchasing an additional 7,877 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 9.1% in the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 6,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

In other CyrusOne news, Director David H. Ferdman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total value of $398,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,104,913.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

CONE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen cut shares of CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Truist cut shares of CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of CyrusOne from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:CONE opened at $74.89 on Friday. CyrusOne Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.64 and a 1-year high of $83.82. The company has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 1,872.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.92). CyrusOne had a return on equity of 0.05% and a net margin of 0.66%. As a group, research analysts predict that CyrusOne Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This is an increase from CyrusOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is currently 52.31%.

CyrusOne

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

