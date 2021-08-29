Dai Price Tops $1.00 on Top Exchanges (DAI)

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. Over the last seven days, Dai has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. Dai has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion and approximately $290.00 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dai coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Dai alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.66 or 0.00052596 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002999 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00014094 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.41 or 0.00052085 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $365.99 or 0.00750253 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $49.41 or 0.00101279 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $74.42 or 0.00152559 BTC.

About Dai

Dai (DAI) is a coin. Its launch date was November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 6,105,874,806 coins and its circulating supply is 6,105,874,317 coins. The official message board for Dai is medium.com/@MakerDAO . The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dai’s official website is www.makerdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi Collateral Dai (DAI) is a multi collateral-backed cryptocurrency. It was created by the Maker, a smart contract platform on the Ethereum blockchain, to enable anyone to leverage their Ethereum assets and generate MCD tokens on the Maker Platform. Once generated, MCD can be used in the same manner as any other cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Dai

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dai using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.