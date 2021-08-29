Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 43.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,716 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 120,396 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Danaher were worth $42,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DHR. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Danaher by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,296,974 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,192,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952,233 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in Danaher by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,461,009 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $779,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,819 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Danaher by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,380,506 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,660,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,748 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Danaher by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,144,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,234,975,000 after acquiring an additional 786,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its position in Danaher by 1,085.7% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 618,143 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $139,131,000 after acquiring an additional 566,009 shares in the last quarter. 71.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on DHR. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Danaher from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Danaher from $285.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Benchmark started coverage on Danaher in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Danaher from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.93.

DHR stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $319.10. 1,316,351 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,945,631. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $292.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.81 billion, a PE ratio of 42.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.70. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $192.51 and a 52-week high of $323.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 21.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Danaher news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total value of $1,567,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,155 shares in the company, valued at $6,629,977. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total value of $3,492,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,477 shares of company stock valued at $15,439,958. 11.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

