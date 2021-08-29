DAOBet One Day Trading Volume Hits $643.00 (BET)

DAOBet (CURRENCY:BET) traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 29th. In the last seven days, DAOBet has traded down 14.8% against the U.S. dollar. One DAOBet coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0330 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular exchanges. DAOBet has a total market capitalization of $5.51 million and approximately $643.00 worth of DAOBet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DAOBet alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48,782.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $641.54 or 0.01315112 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $180.76 or 0.00370552 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 66.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.24 or 0.00320274 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001192 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002955 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000017 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000058 BTC.

DAOBet Profile

DAOBet (CRYPTO:BET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2013. DAOBet’s total supply is 167,270,821 coins. DAOBet’s official message board is dao.casino/blog . DAOBet’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin . The official website for DAOBet is daobet.org

Buying and Selling DAOBet

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOBet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAOBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DAOBet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAOBet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.