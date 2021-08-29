Darwinia Commitment Token Hits Market Cap of $2.60 Million (KTON)

Darwinia Commitment Token (CURRENCY:KTON) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 29th. Darwinia Commitment Token has a total market capitalization of $2.60 million and $402,295.00 worth of Darwinia Commitment Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Darwinia Commitment Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $68.19 or 0.00139792 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Darwinia Commitment Token has traded down 17.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.66 or 0.00052596 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002999 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00014094 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.41 or 0.00052085 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $365.99 or 0.00750253 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $49.41 or 0.00101279 BTC.

Darwinia Commitment Token Coin Profile

Darwinia Commitment Token is a coin. It was first traded on October 29th, 2018. Darwinia Commitment Token’s total supply is 75,413 coins and its circulating supply is 38,161 coins. Darwinia Commitment Token’s official Twitter account is @DarwiniaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Darwinia Commitment Token is darwinia.network . The Reddit community for Darwinia Commitment Token is https://reddit.com/r/DarwiniaFans and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “As an open cross-chain bridge protocol based on Substrate, Darwinia focuses on the construction of future Internet of Tokens, including decentralized tokens swap, exchange, and market. To encourage users to make long term commitments and pledge, users can choose to lock RING for 3 – 36 months in the process of Staking, and the system will offer a KTON token as a reward for users participating in Staking. “

