Dash (DASH) Price Down 1.9% Over Last Week

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded down 2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 29th. Dash has a market cap of $2.44 billion and $251.45 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dash coin can currently be purchased for about $236.30 or 0.00484398 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dash has traded down 1.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003333 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003308 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00007636 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $537.48 or 0.01101785 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000015 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000221 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Dash Coin Profile

Dash (CRYPTO:DASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,306,124 coins. The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Dash is www.dash.org/forum . Dash’s official website is www.dash.org . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dash is an open-source cryptocurrency. It is an altcoin that was forked from the Bitcoin protocol. It is also a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) run by a subset of its users, which are called “masternodes”. The currency permits transactions that can be untraceable. Created in 2014, Dash is comprised of features such as: Two-tier network with incentivized nodes and decentralized project governance (Masternodes)Instantly settled payments (InstantSend)Instantly immutable blockchain (ChainLocks)Optional privacy (PrivateSend)Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Buying and Selling Dash

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

