Datamine (DAM) 24-Hour Volume Hits $23,148.00

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. Datamine has a market cap of $439,177.50 and $23,148.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Datamine has traded 17.5% lower against the dollar. One Datamine coin can now be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000215 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000482 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $194.02 or 0.00397729 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000232 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000081 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001681 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $508.35 or 0.01042070 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00004036 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Datamine Profile

Datamine is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2020. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 coins and its circulating supply is 4,194,235 coins. Datamine’s official message board is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency . The Reddit community for Datamine is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Datamine’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Datamine is bulwarkcrypto.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Datamine Network is a new non-custodial and decentralized open-source economic system that uses smart contracts to create Adaptive Money. This deflationary DeFi protocol generates FLUX tokens every 15 seconds. “

Buying and Selling Datamine

