DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Shares Purchased by Todd Asset Management LLC

Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 487,729 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,408 shares during the quarter. DaVita comprises approximately 1.3% of Todd Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Todd Asset Management LLC owned about 0.46% of DaVita worth $58,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in DaVita by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of DaVita by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of DaVita by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 99,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,937,000 after acquiring an additional 25,569 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of DaVita by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rovin Capital UT ADV increased its stake in shares of DaVita by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 43,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,231,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 86.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DaVita alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on DVA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on DaVita from $150.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $146.00 target price (up from $135.00) on shares of DaVita in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of DaVita in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. DaVita has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.60.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total transaction of $48,577.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,560,518.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Joel Ackerman sold 37,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.36, for a total value of $4,960,153.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,663,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 43,963 shares of company stock valued at $5,741,151 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVA traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $130.81. The company had a trading volume of 571,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,664. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $124.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.29. DaVita Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.85 and a 1 year high of $136.48.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.50. DaVita had a return on equity of 61.00% and a net margin of 7.47%. On average, analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

See Also: Do stock splits help investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA).

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.