DEAPcoin Hits One Day Volume of $7.62 Million (DEP)

DEAPcoin (CURRENCY:DEP) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. DEAPcoin has a market capitalization of $27.48 million and approximately $7.62 million worth of DEAPcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DEAPcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0079 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, DEAPcoin has traded down 9.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DEAPcoin Coin Profile

DEAPcoin (CRYPTO:DEP) is a coin. It launched on August 27th, 2019. DEAPcoin’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,466,364,754 coins. DEAPcoin’s official Twitter account is @PlayMining_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DEAPcoin is dea.sg

According to CryptoCompare, “DEAPCOIN is an Entertainment Company that will create a new economy and culture with entertainment and assets in the digital age based on blockchain technology. A new culture and market created on the basis of “fun”. It aims to change/defy the conventional way of the era where users buy “fun” with the money we earn working. “

Buying and Selling DEAPcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEAPcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEAPcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEAPcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

