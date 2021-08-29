Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Position Increased by Chilton Investment Co. LLC

Chilton Investment Co. LLC increased its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 74.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 162,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,465 shares during the period. Deere & Company comprises about 1.4% of Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Chilton Investment Co. LLC owned 0.05% of Deere & Company worth $57,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in Deere & Company by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 81 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Robbins Farley LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company by 1,620.0% in the 1st quarter. Robbins Farley LLC now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 58.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DE traded down $0.32 on Friday, reaching $379.49. 1,115,823 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,368,767. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market cap of $118.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $358.44. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $207.77 and a 12 month high of $400.34.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 37.60%. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 18.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 41.43%.

In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $2,382,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John C. May II sold 39,336 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.07, for a total transaction of $14,124,377.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,348,217.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DE shares. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $389.00 to $455.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $439.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.52.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

