DeFiner Reaches Market Capitalization of $10.24 Million (FIN)

DeFiner (CURRENCY:FIN) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 29th. During the last seven days, DeFiner has traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. DeFiner has a market capitalization of $10.24 million and approximately $256,604.00 worth of DeFiner was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeFiner coin can currently be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000507 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DeFiner Coin Profile

FIN is a coin. Its genesis date was April 27th, 2018. DeFiner’s total supply is 168,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,364,486 coins. The official website for DeFiner is definer.org . DeFiner’s official Twitter account is @finom_company and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DeFiner aims to empower users to embrace the new digital economy and unlock instant value from their crypto assets through earning, lending, and borrowing. DeFiner is a decenralized finance network for digital savings, loans, and payments. Powered by blockchain technology, DeFiner enables users to lend, borrow, and earn digital assets within a global network. DeFiner aims to remove the friction and costs associated with conventional financial services and instead offers maximum flexibility to set one’s own rates and terms.DeFiner allows those embracing the new, digital economy to unlock instant value from their assets. The FIN token is an ERC20, Ethereum-based, cryptographic token that connects all parts of the DeFiner ecosystem. “

DeFiner Coin Trading

