DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 136,263 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,558,501 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 136,263 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.18% of Carrier Global worth $75,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Carrier Global in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in Carrier Global by 102.9% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Carrier Global news, insider David Appel sold 34,259 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $1,965,781.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 18,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $1,045,760.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

CARR stock traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.32. The stock had a trading volume of 3,722,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,654,230. The firm has a market cap of $50.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.10. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $28.58 and a 52-week high of $58.42.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 12.65%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.92%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CARR. Zacks Investment Research raised Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays increased their target price on Carrier Global from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Citigroup began coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

