DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 14,875 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 268,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,875 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.08% of Illinois Tool Works worth $59,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 8.3% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 28.1% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 12,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,858,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.3% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 17,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,812,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter worth about $43,778,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 8.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 2,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. 74.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.88.

Shares of NYSE ITW traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $230.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 737,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,856. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $227.65. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $188.14 and a 12-month high of $242.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.08.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.66% and a net margin of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.14%.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

