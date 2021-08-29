DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 38,249 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 335,925 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,249 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.13% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $66,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% in the first quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 162,983 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,024,000 after acquiring an additional 19,630 shares during the period. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 90.7% in the first quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 269,400 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,891,000 after acquiring an additional 128,100 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 43.9% in the first quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 5,296 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 17,946 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Group AG boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,376,704 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $295,840,000 after acquiring an additional 137,719 shares during the period. 80.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VRTX shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $252.00 target price for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $246.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.25.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $195.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,956,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 69,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,599,827.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $117,216.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,955.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $1.67 on Friday, hitting $199.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,290,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,090,147. The company has a 50 day moving average of $197.84. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $185.32 and a twelve month high of $283.45. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.64.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.86. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 29.80%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

