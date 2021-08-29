DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 61,199 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 34.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 236,681 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,199 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.16% of Cummins worth $56,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CMI traded up $3.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $240.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,253,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,117,024. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $199.70 and a fifty-two week high of $277.09. The company has a market cap of $34.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.90.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04. Cummins had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 25.26%. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 16.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.62%.

CMI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Cowen upgraded shares of Cummins from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Cummins from $262.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Cummins from $271.00 to $264.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cummins currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.68.

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

