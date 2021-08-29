DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Cuts Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 483,145 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,176 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.16% of Agilent Technologies worth $71,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the first quarter worth about $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 552.0% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 326 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the first quarter worth about $44,000.

In related news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 3,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.03, for a total transaction of $518,917.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 16,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.90, for a total transaction of $2,327,698.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 83,423 shares in the company, valued at $11,921,146.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,901 shares of company stock worth $6,023,274.

Shares of A stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $173.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,185,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,758,028. The business’s fifty day moving average is $154.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.76 and a fifty-two week high of $175.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.74 billion, a PE ratio of 54.32, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.99.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agilent Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.77.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

