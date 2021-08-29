DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Cuts Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,105,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 23,030 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.18% of Emerson Electric worth $103,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.2% in the second quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,675,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 15.3% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 374,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,082,000 after acquiring an additional 49,668 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.8% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 27,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 15.4% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 83,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,007,000 after acquiring an additional 11,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the second quarter worth $467,000. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EMR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen set a $97.44 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.95.

In other news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total value of $1,300,548.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,367.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

EMR stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $104.77. 2,003,590 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,839,233. The firm has a market cap of $62.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $63.16 and a twelve month high of $105.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.22.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

