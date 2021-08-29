DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Decreases Stock Holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,068,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,537 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.13% of Brookfield Asset Management worth $107,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAM. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $336,474,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,275,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,357,027,000 after buying an additional 4,706,808 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 12,694,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $563,246,000 after buying an additional 3,870,544 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 21,722,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $966,597,000 after buying an additional 3,540,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QV Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,821,000. 59.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAM has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 15th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from C$57.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $62.50 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

Shares of NYSE:BAM traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,525,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,706,784. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.11. The stock has a market cap of $89.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.36 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.09 and a fifty-two week high of $57.83.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.26). Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 4.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.43) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -433.33%.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

