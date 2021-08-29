DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,497,719 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,672 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $93,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 243.6% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 50.17% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$48.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.35.

NYSE:XOM traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.77. 15,822,454 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,674,861. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.73. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $31.11 and a one year high of $64.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $236.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.45.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $67.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.70) earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.24%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

