DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 631,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,428 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $63,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 96.8% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the first quarter valued at $49,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 131.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RY traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $104.69. The stock had a trading volume of 870,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,151,121. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $67.78 and a 12 month high of $106.40. The company has a market cap of $149.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $102.17.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.84. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 24.73%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.858 per share. This represents a $3.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.68%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RY. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$139.00 to C$142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$138.00 to C$141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.61.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

