DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Stock Position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 709,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,594 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.23% of Sempra Energy worth $94,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SRE. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SRE. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.57.

Shares of SRE stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $131.86. 1,048,938 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,531,232. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $132.85. The stock has a market cap of $42.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.64. Sempra Energy has a twelve month low of $112.33 and a twelve month high of $144.93.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. Sempra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th were given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.79%.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

