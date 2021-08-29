DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $106.57 Million Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 58.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 877,521 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 324,804 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.25% of Ross Stores worth $106,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 11.0% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 878 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 4.7% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,134 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 1.5% in the first quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 2.8% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 4,123 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 0.4% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,715 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,685,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ROST traded down $0.36 on Friday, hitting $118.89. 2,130,731 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,998,125. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.67. The company has a market cap of $42.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.68 and a 1-year high of $134.21.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.39. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 45.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is presently 97.44%.

Ross Stores announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to purchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.50.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

