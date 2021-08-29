DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $501.48 Million Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,060,443 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 216,286 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 1.5% of DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.12% of Johnson & Johnson worth $501,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. South Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,238,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 27,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,545,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 77,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,810,000 after buying an additional 3,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 250,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,204,000 after buying an additional 23,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.38.

JNJ stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $172.93. 7,038,083 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,136,577. The business has a 50-day moving average of $170.99. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $133.65 and a 1-year high of $179.92. The stock has a market cap of $455.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.80%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

