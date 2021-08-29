DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $55.84 Million Stock Position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,239,381 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,992 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.41% of Campbell Soup worth $55,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CPB. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Campbell Soup by 101.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Campbell Soup by 1,000.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 26.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. 49.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Campbell Soup stock traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.40. The company had a trading volume of 3,940,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,845,868. Campbell Soup has a one year low of $40.05 and a one year high of $53.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.59.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.09). Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 33.21% and a net margin of 9.18%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Campbell Soup’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CPB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Campbell Soup from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Campbell Soup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $51.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

