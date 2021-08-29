DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $57.62 Million Stock Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 164,526 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.26% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $57,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,154 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 815 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 73,740 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,942,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,527,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MLM traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $384.35. The stock had a trading volume of 206,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,127. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $201.04 and a 12 month high of $391.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $362.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.64.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.10). Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 13.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a boost from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.76%.

Several analysts have commented on MLM shares. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $408.00 to $405.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $440.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $342.25.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

