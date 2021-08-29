DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $70.96 Million Stock Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 564,454 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 35,881 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.33% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $70,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EXPD. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 996.2% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 150.0% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 375 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 25.9% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 77.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on EXPD shares. Vertical Research lowered Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.63.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, Director Glenn M. Alger sold 160,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.48, for a total value of $19,916,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Daniel R. Wall sold 22,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.26, for a total value of $2,828,817.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,078,180.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington stock traded up $1.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $124.57. 590,872 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 893,518. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.83. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.01 and a 12 month high of $130.76. The company has a market cap of $21.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 0.80.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.21. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 35.71% and a net margin of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

