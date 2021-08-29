DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $72.58 Million Stake in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,295,459 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,140 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.42% of Pembina Pipeline worth $72,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 327.5% during the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 996 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc. bought a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the second quarter worth $48,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the first quarter worth $57,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the first quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the second quarter worth $61,000. 47.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PBA shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.33.

Shares of PBA stock traded up $0.66 on Friday, hitting $31.11. 643,310 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,174,961. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.14, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.51. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a one year low of $20.09 and a one year high of $34.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.86.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.1683 per share. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.49%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.73%.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segment: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

