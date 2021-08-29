DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $79.33 Million Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 266,819 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.10% of FedEx worth $79,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 82,104 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $23,320,000 after purchasing an additional 5,098 shares in the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 5,779.5% during the 1st quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 146,281 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $41,550,000 after purchasing an additional 143,793 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,913 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,952,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 102,600 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $29,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 6,142 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.49% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FDX. Berenberg Bank set a $350.00 price objective on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wolfe Research raised shares of FedEx from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. FedEx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.04.

FedEx stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $267.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,552,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,141,954. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $71.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $286.12. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $217.40 and a 12 month high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.99 by $0.02. FedEx had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The firm had revenue of $22.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 21.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.51%.

In related news, CEO John Alan Smith sold 11,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.00, for a total transaction of $3,340,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,386 shares in the company, valued at $4,850,256. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.66, for a total transaction of $4,864,980.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,580,648.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,240 shares of company stock worth $9,608,596. 8.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Further Reading: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.