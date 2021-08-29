DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $91.12 Million Stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 931,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 83,380 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.16% of The Progressive worth $91,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in The Progressive by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,259,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $223,437,000 after purchasing an additional 176,325 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Progressive by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of The Progressive by 409.0% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 397 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Progressive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of The Progressive by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,945 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total value of $1,145,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,378,825.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Karen Bailo sold 6,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total transaction of $606,979.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,134,110.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 110,752 shares of company stock worth $10,324,363. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PGR. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating on shares of The Progressive in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James cut their target price on The Progressive from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on The Progressive from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. cut their target price on The Progressive from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of The Progressive from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.53.

PGR stock traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $97.49. 2,913,320 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,883,679. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $84.89 and a 52 week high of $107.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.46.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.36). The Progressive had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 23.52%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The Progressive’s payout ratio is 5.35%.

About The Progressive

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

