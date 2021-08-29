DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Increases Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 427,176 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,322 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.18% of Dollar General worth $92,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 4.8% in the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Dollar General by 1.8% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Dollar General by 12.5% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in Dollar General by 2.6% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dollar General by 2.1% during the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 85.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DG stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $225.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,009,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,493,339. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $226.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.54. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $173.50 and a twelve month high of $239.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 38.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 15.82%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DG shares. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, May 10th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 31st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, OTR Global lowered shares of Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.32.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

