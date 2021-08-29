DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 1,063,401 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 180.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,651,422 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,063,401 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.12% of Mondelez International worth $102,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 5.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 287,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,848,000 after buying an additional 16,077 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 21.9% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 189,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,812,000 after buying an additional 34,037 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 60.3% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 76,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,455,000 after buying an additional 28,619 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 3.0% during the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 212,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,448,000 after buying an additional 6,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 5.9% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 40,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.08.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.89. 5,779,370 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,684,390. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.51 and a 52-week high of $65.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.06. The stock has a market cap of $86.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.67.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 15.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 48.65%.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 161,316 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $10,033,855.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

