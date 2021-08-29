DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 13,813 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,072 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,813 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.13% of MercadoLibre worth $103,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 240.0% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in MercadoLibre during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 216.7% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in MercadoLibre during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in MercadoLibre during the first quarter valued at $35,000. 74.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI traded up $29.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,865.00. The stock had a trading volume of 253,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,148. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $92.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -37,300.00 and a beta of 1.49. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $959.87 and a 1 year high of $2,020.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,643.19.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.28. MercadoLibre had a positive return on equity of 5.55% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

MELI has been the topic of several analyst reports. lifted their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,019.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,824.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, DZ Bank assumed coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,900.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,927.72.

In other MercadoLibre news, Director Henrique Vasoncelos Dubugras bought 845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,783.32 per share, with a total value of $1,506,905.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emiliano Calemzuk purchased 170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $876.75 per share, with a total value of $149,047.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

