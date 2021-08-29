DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 33,230 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 73.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,230 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.09% of Equinix worth $62,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Equinix during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Equinix during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Equinix during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Equinix during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Equinix during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 5,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $795.42, for a total value of $4,017,666.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,011,627.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total transaction of $187,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,137,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,957 shares of company stock worth $14,362,282 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

EQIX stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $824.81. 384,310 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,018. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $74.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 216.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $818.52. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $586.73 and a 1-year high of $845.62.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($5.27). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 5.40%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $2.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.37%.

EQIX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $907.00 to $942.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $856.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $861.00 to $895.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Equinix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $880.94.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

