DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Raises Stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,195,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,810 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.24% of BCE worth $108,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in BCE by 67,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in BCE in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in BCE in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in BCE by 194.5% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BCE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. 42.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BCE traded up $0.43 on Friday, hitting $51.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 683,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,110,725. BCE Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.91 and a 52-week high of $51.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.7011 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 127.56%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities increased their price objective on BCE from C$67.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on BCE from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on BCE from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on BCE from C$61.50 to C$63.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on BCE from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. BCE has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.45.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

