DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Raises Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247,850 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 6,982 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.09% of Becton, Dickinson and worth $60,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BDX. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 73.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $262.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $276.93 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Becton, Dickinson and currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $272.33.

Shares of BDX stock traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $248.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,129,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,435,247. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $247.63. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $219.50 and a 12-month high of $267.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $71.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.01, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.76.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.55%.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, Director Claire Fraser sold 387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.58, for a total transaction of $97,361.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.30, for a total transaction of $64,451.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,355.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 919 shares of company stock worth $226,265 in the last ninety days. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.