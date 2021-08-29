DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Raises Stock Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 251,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,031 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.20% of Parker-Hannifin worth $75,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PH. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 310,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,324,000 after acquiring an additional 43,094 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,003,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $273,383,000 after purchasing an additional 18,244 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 57,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,100,000 after purchasing an additional 19,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 74.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $366.00 to $327.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $336.43.

NYSE:PH traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $304.53. The stock had a trading volume of 783,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,629. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $301.86. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $192.25 and a 52 week high of $324.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.06. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 26.68%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 16.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.39%.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. The firm also provides engineered solutions for mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers products to original equipment manufacturers.

