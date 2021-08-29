DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Reduces Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 867,177 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 10,943 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.15% of EOG Resources worth $70,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 309,615 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $22,456,000 after acquiring an additional 37,331 shares during the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 76,401 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $5,541,000 after buying an additional 4,133 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 918,541 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $66,622,000 after buying an additional 352,277 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 113,212 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $9,446,000 after buying an additional 3,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,989 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 4,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $92.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.10.

Shares of EOG Resources stock traded up $2.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,440,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,085,227. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.17. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $31.22 and a one year high of $87.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $40.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.17.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.19. EOG Resources had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 275.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 8,711 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $740,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,725. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.