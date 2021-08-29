DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 148,669 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,530,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148,669 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.20% of The Kroger worth $59,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Kroger in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

KR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. MKM Partners raised their price target on The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. raised their price target on The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on The Kroger from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on The Kroger from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The Kroger has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.44.

In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 1,145 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total transaction of $43,853.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 14,425 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total value of $569,931.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 272,963 shares in the company, valued at $10,784,768.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of KR stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,701,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,867,282. The company has a market capitalization of $33.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.38. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $30.35 and a one year high of $47.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $41.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.87 billion. The Kroger had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 1.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. Analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from The Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.21%.

The Kroger declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

