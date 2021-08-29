DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 17,290 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 252,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,290 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.06% of Moderna worth $60,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the first quarter valued at $26,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 380.0% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the first quarter valued at $33,000. 50.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.34, for a total value of $3,990,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,165,868 shares in the company, valued at $2,733,575,919.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.59, for a total value of $1,957,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 309,000 shares of company stock valued at $87,719,570. 19.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MRNA traded down $18.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $382.22. 13,188,484 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,750,108. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.21 and a twelve month high of $497.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $320.07.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 88.13% and a net margin of 49.79%. The company’s revenue was up 6457.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 29.04 EPS for the current year.

MRNA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of Moderna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $178.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moderna currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.71.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

