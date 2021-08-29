DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 25,659 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 596,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 25,659 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.08% of Prologis worth $71,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PLD. Harrington Investments INC increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 0.5% in the second quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 14,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.6% in the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.3% in the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 2.5% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Prologis by 8.9% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PLD shares. Truist raised their price target on Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Prologis from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Wolfe Research started coverage on Prologis in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Prologis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.50.

Shares of NYSE:PLD traded up $0.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $131.31. 1,646,087 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,562,252. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.08 and a 52 week high of $134.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $97.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.21.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.37. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 34.54%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

