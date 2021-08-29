DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 284,796 Shares of QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its stake in shares of QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,914,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 284,796 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.84% of QIAGEN worth $94,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in QIAGEN during the first quarter worth $38,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in QIAGEN by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC grew its stake in QIAGEN by 123.1% in the 1st quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in QIAGEN in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in QIAGEN by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QIAGEN stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.50. 534,821 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 792,684. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.58. The company has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.82. QIAGEN has a 52 week low of $45.33 and a 52 week high of $59.00.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. QIAGEN had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 21.92%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that QIAGEN will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on QIAGEN from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Cheuvreux cut QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.53 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.68.

QIAGEN NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of sample and assay technology to transform biological samples into valuable molecular insights. It offers bioinformatics, molecular diagnostics, next-gen sequencing, and genomic services. The company was founded by Detlev H. Riesner and Metin Colpan on April 29, 1996 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.

