DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 30,370 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 806,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 30,370 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.10% of Duke Energy worth $78,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Duke Energy by 85.3% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Duke Energy by 47.2% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 57.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $104.67. 1,724,449 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,594,643. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.71. The company has a market capitalization of $80.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.26. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $78.95 and a one year high of $108.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 12.28%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 76.95%.

In related news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,623,825.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,678,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on DUK. Zacks Investment Research cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Vertical Research cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $107.10 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.62.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

See Also: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.